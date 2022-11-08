DaBaby Reacts To Trolls Over BOGO Ticket Sales After Boston Show

DaBaby push back at his critics after folks roasted him for selling concert tickets at buy-one-get-one deal.

It doesn’t take much for hip-hop fans to go after an artist, and many of them recently joined the chorus of making fun of DaBaby’s BOGO offer for one of his upcoming shows. After fans on social media started going after him, it seems the “Ball If I Want To” rapper has responded to his special offer of “buy one, get one free” tickets for his upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama, on November 15.

Earlier today, November 8, DaBaby seemingly addressed the issue on his Instagram Stories, where he had some words for those who think he’s lost it.

“They think I lost it, n***a. Me and Boston just went stupid in this b*tch. We just went so stupid. They think I lost it. Boston, they think I lost it.” the rapper said in a short video after his show in Boston.

In another post, he shared more footage from the show with the caption: “STOP IT. Tell em how we rocking Boston.”

DaBaby’s BOGO offer came after he had some trouble with sales which is not typical of his shows. In early September, a show set to take place at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center had to be canceled because of low ticket sales. The low sales for that show came as a shock for the “Practice” rapper as less than 500 tickets were sold even though the arena’s capacity is 14,000.

At that time, one of the show’s promoters, Greg Pulver, said the show was merely postponed and that they would be working to organize a replacement show that might feature other artists on the lineup.

That claim was later disputed by the CEO of the booking agency representing DaBaby, who claimed that the rapper’s representatives canceled the show because promoters failed to fulfill their contract.

“DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans,” MAC Agency founder Andrew Lieber said at the time.

Even though Lieber also claimed more tickets had been sold than what was shown on the Ticketmaster listing, DaBaby has suffered a sort of fallout following his Rolling Loud Miami 2021 final-day performance.

DaBaby took to the Ciroc Stage right after Megan Thee Stallion and surprised fans by bringing out Tory Lanez, but it was his comments on stage that made headlines and sent him into a seemingly downward spiral when he offended people living with HIV/Aids and members of the LGBTQ community.

He continued: “Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t s***ing d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The Cleveland native went through a lot of ups and downs since that show as he was dropped from several festivals, including the Governor’s Ball, but he’s since made a comeback and probably wants to ensure that the seats for his November show are sold out.