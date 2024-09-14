DACE business skills program aims to empower Vincentians with essential knowledge

Business Skills Instructor at the Department of Adult and Continuing Education (DACE), Kolene Thomas says the department’s business program aims to equip Vincentians with knowledge, skills and values needed to be successful.

Thomas says the positive attitudes and habits taught through the program, will ensure fewer challenges in personal and business relationships and help participant’s secure meaningful employment.

Thomas also says a business skills curriculum is expected to be implemented as a core component of all skills training programs throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

