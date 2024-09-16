DACE expands collaborations to boost Adult Education programs

The recent public response to programs offered by the Department of Adult and Continuing Education (DACE), has prompted the department to collaborate with various other organizations.

That’s according to Senior Education Officer with Administrative control of DACE Desrie Richards.

Richards was speaking to NBC News at the recent exhibition held by the department to end weeklong activities for adult education week.

Richards added that DACE is always happy to find new ways to fund the programs which help to enrich the lives of Vincentians.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/DACE-FUNDING.mp3