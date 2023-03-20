Daily flights from Miami to SVG remain in demand

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Carlos James said there is a demand for the daily non-stop flights from Miami to St. Vincent via American Airlines.

James provided an update today while speaking at a Press Conference at the CDC Conference Room.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/JAMES-AA-UPDATE.wav

Minister James thanked all stakeholders for making this possible.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/JAMES-AA-UPDATE-ONE.wav

American Airline began its daily non-stop flights to St. Vincent on March 1st, 2023.