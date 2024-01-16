Dame Susan Dougan Foundation distributed school supplies and sanitary items to several schools

The Dame Susan Dougan Foundation distributed schools supplies and sanitary items to a number of schools across the country, in a ceremony at Government House on Monday.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information the Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan remarked that the foundation was established to give students a second chance, and to create an environment where gaps can be filled.

The Governor General also noted that after making contacts and conceptualizing the project, she decided it would be important to visit the different schools across the country to assess the needs of students.

The foundation visited a cross section of Secondary Schools, including the Central Leeward, St Clair Dacon and Sandy Bay Secondary Schools.

The Governor General said that she hopes to see improvements in students’ academic and overall deportment as she pledges her continuing support.

According to the release, the Susan Dougan Foundation has already visited ten schools and intends to visit all schools in the country.

The Foundation was launched on September 7th, 2023.