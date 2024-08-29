Dame Susan Dougan Foundation gives back

The Dame Susan Dougan Foundation for Girls in collaboration with the Chris Kelly Foundation and the U.K National Council donated supplies to some local students on Friday.

Speaking during Friday’s handing over ceremony, Governor General Dame Susan Dougan said that the foundation has been busy working with schools to assist vulnerable students who need assistance, to realize their true potential.

The Governor General said that so far, packages with school supplies, sanitary and personal items have been distributed to several schools across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ten students from several schools were able to receive the much needed supplies.

