Dancehall Acts Dominates 2021 MOBO Nomination For Best Reggae Act, Fans React

Dancehall artistes packed this year’s MOBO nominations for the reggae category.
Six Jamaicans have been nominated for Best Reggae Act by the Music Of Black Origins, MOBO, Awards slated for December 5. However, Jamaicans are not pleased that the awards franchise has mixed up Jamaican and Reggae artistes for a Reggae award.
The artistes nominated are reggae artiste Lila Ike and dancehall acts- Spice, Popcaan, Sean Paul, Shenseea, and Skillibeng.
The British-based awards, which seek to honor people of color in the entertainment industry, revealed the nominations on Thursday with hundreds of comments and retweets chiding Mobo awards for the grave error.
Some quick to call out Mobo Awards.
“SAY IT WITH ME: Reggae and Dancehall are NOT the same genre of music,” one person posted. Another offered context to Mobo as to why people were upset. “It’s like grouping Hip Hop and Country music as one genre.”
Another person pointed out that “it’s 2021 and people still think every artist from Jamaica sing reggae.”
Mobo Awards have not reacted to the post as yet, but that has not stopped the commentary from making fun of the researchers working for the awards show.
“Never hear one reggae artist scream’ skin out mi pum pum’ from mi born..who does the research at Mobos I just need a word?” one person said with laughing emojis, clearing referencing Spice for her song “So Mi Like It” that has the exact lyric quoted.
Another commenter also pointed out a long list of young artistes who could have made the reggae cut, including Chronixx, Sevana, Runkus, Kabaka Pyramid, Jaz Elise, Jesse Royal, Protoje, among others.
While the mistake is hard to reconcile, some artists have actually been grouped under reggae in spaces like the United States, where music by Jamaican artists are streamed under one banner, which is reggae music.
While the nuances between the genres are apparent, and Jamaicans might find the list of nominees by Mobo disrespectful to true reggae artists, it is apparent that Mobo might not be aware of the difference and how stark it is.
None of the artists nominated have responded.
2021 Mobo full nominations:
Best reggae act
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best male act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Best female act
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
Album of the year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol – Mother
Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Headie One – Edna
Song of the year
A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
Central Cee – Commitment Issues
Dave – Clash (feat Stormzy)
Enny – Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)
Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign)
Best newcomer
Arlo Parks
ArrDee
BackRoad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas the Jagaban
PinkPantheress
Wes Nelson
Video of the year
Bree Runway – Hot Hot
Fredo – Money Talks (feat Dave)
Little Simz – Woman (feat Cleo Sol)
M1llionz – Lagga
Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)
Slowthai – Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)
Best R&B/soul act
Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
Wstrn
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta
Best hip-hop act
Dave
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai
Best drill act
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
SR
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
Best international act
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
Best performance in a TV show/film
Ashley Thomas – Them
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Best media personality
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
Best gospel act
CalledOut Music
Cece Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
SO
Best African music act
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Ckay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
Best jazz act
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet
Best producer
Gotcha
Jae5
Juls
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
TSB