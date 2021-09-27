Dancehall Legend Baby Cham Advice Young Artists How To Improve Stage Craft, Bounty Killer Cosign

Baby Cham dropped some knowledge for young dancehall artists on how to improve their stage craft and got a huge cosign from another legend, Bounty Killer.

To truly compete in the dancehall space, you must have the entire package, and that includes stage presence. According to Baby Cham, it’s not something to be taken lightly. The legendary artist recently took to Instagram to share some advice with new and upcoming dancehall deejays. He shared how diligent he was in preparing for a show.

He made the post alongside a clip of a highly energetic performance.

“TO ALL NEW ARTISTE. You Have To Train Like An Elite Level Athlete In Order To Deliver Your Songs At The Highest Level. I Would Run The Sands At Bull Bay (9 Mile) Every Morning To Get Myself Ready For Tours And Concerts!! TAKE MY ADVICE… HARD WORK THE KEY TO SUCCESS!!” he shared.

Among those showing support for the message was Bounty Killer, who is also known for his strong stage performances. He said, “MAN WICKED,” while dancehall selector Foota Hype added, “Dem better know that.”

In recent years, both new and veteran artists have come under fire from fans for their lack of stage presence when performing. One artist that recently drew the ire of fans is Alkaline. Earlier in the year, in July, following his performance at BRT Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Bounty Killer seemingly threw shade at the artist.

Following the performance, Bounty Killer took to Instagram to praise Dexta Daps performance, saying, “Took it all way di man use one night tek a whole weekend nobody else did deh pon di show real super star with practical and tactical stage skills,” which many fans felt was in reference to a lackluster performance from Alkaline.

One fan who commented on Cham’s post urged the veteran deejay to share more posts to help new artists understand what is required to become a top-tier deejay in dancehall.

That fan said, “Bredda.. it would be great drop more posts like this. The newcomers have to hear more about the vet’s preparation or creative process. I don’t think we have enough of this going on in Dancehall/Reggae… just like how Kobe chronicled his ‘Mamba mentality’ or even a Lebron.. his worth ethic & preparation is unworldly. Great caption.”