Dancehall Producer Shab Don Arrested Over Montego Bay Triple Murder

Dancehall producer Shab Don was arrested in connection to a recent triple murder in Montego Bay.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force on Friday night (June 3) disclosed that the celebrity music producer was arrested during a joint law enforcement investigation. On its Twitter account, the JCF tweeted that “Linval Thompson, otherwise called Shab Don, was taken into custody by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF).”

The JCF did not release further details about why the dancehall producer was arrested but only said that he was arrested in a targeted operation in St. Catherine South on Friday.

The JFC added that Shab Don has been identified as a “Person of interest in a matter under investigation.”

Up to Friday evening, there was no word from Shab Don’s camp nor from his Attorney-at-law, Donovan Collins.

However, reports have surfaced about his arrest, with one report by Nationwide noting that the dancehall producer is a person of interest in a May 25 triple murder in Rose Heights, Montego Bay, St James.

That incident says three young men were killed in a drive-by shooting.

The victims, 22-year-old Jevaughn Dove, a ramp attendant, 20-year-old Kirk Taylor, also known as ‘Chicken,’ and Romon Warlock, also known as ‘Brains,’ are all from Matches Lane in Rose Heights. A fourth man was also shot but is recovering at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

According to the JCF, the four men were among a group of persons standing along Matches Lane around 9:30 p.m. when gunmen pulled up in a Toyota Allion motor car and shot them up.

Two of the victims died shortly after, while another died while receiving medical attention.

This is not Shab Don’s first run-in with the law, as he was previously arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition last October.

The producer, along with another man, Romario Scott, was arrested, but Shab Don was freed of the charges earlier this year while Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six (6) years in jail for the gun and four (4) years for the ammunition.

Shab Don was, however, re-arrested shortly after as police slapped him with a bribery charge under the Corruption Prevention Act.

According to police, Shab Don attempted to bribe officers to get rid of the gun which was found under his car seat. The police said that the former Vybz Kartel collaborator enticed cops with a $2 million offer which they refused.

He is still before the courts in that matter. In the meantime, there have been reports that the “World Government” producer is a major “violence producer” in the St. James parish, and he has also been on the JCF’s radar for alleged involvement with gang activity.

Shab Don’s attorney has defended his reputation claiming that the producer would initiate defamation proceedings against anyone who makes those claims. He’s yet to comment on his client’s latest legal troubles.

The JCF has noted that the producer is to be questioned in the presence of his attorney in the coming days.

Shab Don is schedule to be back in court on June 9 for a hearing in his corruption case.