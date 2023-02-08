Dane Hamilton Jr. appointed temporary magistrate

Black Immigrant Daily News

Attorney-at-law, Dane Hamilton Jr., has been appointed as a temporary magistrate with effect from 6th February, 2023.

Hamilton made his first appearance on the bench at the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court a day later.

Magistrate Hamilton will first preside over a short list of criminal matters before the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court before turning his attention to civil matters where a major backlog of cases exists.

His appointment comes at a critical time for the magistracy which is down by two magistrates.

Magistrates Conliffe Clarke and Craig Christopher are both overseas attending to personal matters. Their absence has caused a strain on the effective operation of the court.

With Magistrate Christopher expected to return to the bench in March, Hamilton’s temporary addition will reduce the court’s civil matter workload.

Dane Hamilton Jr. operates a private legal practice alongside his father, Dane Hamilton Sr. KC. (POINTE XPRESS)

NewsAmericasNow.com