Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered surprise fourth-round exits at the French Open

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered surprise fourth-round exits on a day of shocks in the Men’s Singles at the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris yesterday.

World number 2, Medvedev was beaten 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 by Croatian, Marin Cilic in a one-sided evening session.

Fourth seed, Tsitsipas lost in four sets as teenager, Holger Rune reached a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Dane, Rune, 19, punished a lacklustre display from the 2021 Roland Garros runner-up, Tsitsipas to triumph 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Rune will meet Norwegian, Casper Ruud in the last eight after Ruud also won in four sets, beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Cilic , 33, will next play against seventh seed, Andrey Rublev, who progressed to the quarter-finals after Jannik Sinner retired while trailing 1-6, 6-4, 2-0.

Former US Open champion Cilic, who triumphed at Flushing Meadows in New York in 2014, rolled back the years, taking just an hour and 47 minutes to stun second seed Medvedev under the lights.

Cilic won 90% of points on his dominant first serve and did not face a single break point, while Medvedev’s serve, in contrast, was breached five times.