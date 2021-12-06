DaniLeigh’s Mother Vicky Curiel Quit As Her Manager

DaniLeigh says she is looking for an amazing new manager.

It looks like DaniLeigh will soon be under new management since she’s announced that she will be dropping her mom, Vicky Curiel, as manager. While the rapper has maintained that her mother will always be an important part of her life, she no longer wants her services as a manager.

It comes as a little bit of a shock to fans since the “No Limits” singer has always applauded her mother’s hustle as her manager. That being said, she’s officially looking for new management and will probably look to form an even closer bond with her mom now.

DaniLeigh made the decision public via her Instagram account as she said, “Looking for an amazing manager. Hit my email.” The message was posted hours after her mother informed fans that she would be taking a break and needed some time to focus on herself. From the sound of her post, she seems a bit tired and maybe a little burnt out.

“I’ve taken this time to love myself, focus on myself, and reflecting on the fact that I’ve been living for others and not myself,” she posted.

She added: “Today, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life, I come first. You have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. I didn’t know that. I thank God for this opportunity & I look forward to my new life.”

It seems to have been a rough time for DaniLeigh as of late. She was recently involved in a very public and dramatic spat with the father of her child, rapper DaBaby. That ended badly as she was eventually thrown out of DaBaby’s home. Hundreds of people were able to witness the nasty incident between the two as the entire thing happened on Instagram Live. She was eventually charged with a plain assault.