D’Arjé King wins 2025 Miss Bishop’s College Heritage crown 

The winner of the Miss Bishop’s College Kingstown Heritage Pageant 2025, Ms. D’Arjé King. Images by Kory McTair.

By Admin. Updated 9:29 p.m., Saturday, June 7, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Fifteen-year-old D’Arjé King was crowned Miss Bishop’s College Kingstown (BCK) Heritage Queen 2025 tonight (June 7).

At the pageant held at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown, King was announced the overall winner among the four contestants.

She also won Best Cultural Wear and Best Cultural Talent.

She will receive $800, among other prizes.

The First Runner Up position was taken by Malena George, 13, who also won the Best Ambassadorial Speech and Best Interview categories. With an overall score of 379.5, she was just 0.5 points behind the winner, Ms. King.

The students who participated in the event are Kristina Nanton-Grant, Miss Windward, Malena George representing South Central, Alyssa Hunte representing Leeward, and D’Arjé King representing the Grenadines.

Among the results announced tonight were the non-judged caterogory of Miss Congeniality which went to Alyssa Hunte and the judged category – Best Heritage Wear which also went to Ms. Hunter.

The contestants were all judged on their showcases of Ambassadorial / cultural heritage speech, cultural wear / Attire, cultural talent, Heritage Wear, and Interview. Each segment will be judged out of 25 for 125 points.

In a pre-show interview, coordinator of the pageant Mrs. Angene Blutcher-Williams told One News SVG One News SVG:

“The Miss BCK Heritage Pageant is a celebration of culture, confidence, and character. We’re hosting this event to showcase the rich heritage of our students while building school spirit, self-expression, and pride in identity. It’s more than a pageant-it’s a platform for young women to shine.”

The pageant is a rebranded version of the Miss Bishop’s College Kingstown, and it is part of the school youth empowerment programme.

