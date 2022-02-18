Day 2 of the Regional Frist-Class Cricket Championship closes – NBC SVG

Yesterday was the second day of the second round of matches in the Regional Frist-Class Cricket Championship.

Here are the close of play scores:

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Touraba, South Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 326, the Windward Islands Volcanoes 27-3.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes trail by 201 runs.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana Harpy Eagles 116, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 366-5.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes lead by 250 runs.

And at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, Jamaica Scorpions 328, Barbados Pride 243-2.

Barbados Pride trail by 85 runs.