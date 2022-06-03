Day one of the Regional First Class Cricket Championship has ended

The Windward Islands Volcanoes made 203 in their 1st innings yesterday, the first day of their 4-day Regional First-Class Cricket Championship match against Barbados Pride at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago.

By the close of play, Barbados Pride had replied with 109-1 and were trailing by 94 runs on 1st innings.

The scores: The Windward Islands Volcanoes 203 (Teddy Bishop 44, Larry Edwards 37, Roston Chase 3-46, Ramon Simmonds 3-25, Miguel Cummings 2-32), Barbados Pride 109-1 (Raymon Reifer 56 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 39 not out).

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force closed yesterday’s play on 203-9 against Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The leading scorers for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were Jeremy Solozano (72) and Jason Mohammed (68). For Guyana Harpy Eagles, fast bowler, Kemo Paul took 5-41, left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie had 2-35, and there was a wicket each to medium pacer, Demetri Cameron (1-38) and off-spinner, Kevin St Clair (1-21).

In yesterday’s third match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, Jamaica Scorpions made 302 in their 1st innings against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Paul Palmer was on 144 not out, Jamie Merchant made 55, and wicket-keeper, Aldane Thomas scored 31.

The wickets for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes were shared between medium pacer, Sheeno Berridge (2-29), off spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-104, left-arm, medium pacer, Colin Archibald (2-64), with a wicket each to fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis (1-57), medium pacer, Devon Thomas (1-35) and off-spinner, Terrence Warde (1-1).

This is the fifth and final round of preliminary matches in the Championship, and play in the three matches is scheduled to resume at 10.00 a. m today.