DDG Accidentally Shares Video Of Halle Bailey’s Pregnant Belly

Fans finally have evidence to support their speculation that Halle Bailey is with child.

Movie and TV star Halle Bailey and her rapper beau DDG appear to be expecting their first child together, and fans just want to hear them say it. The young couple, who should be coming up on their second anniversary soon, first sparked dating rumors on New Year’s Day 2022 when they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. While the two have appeared inseparable since their relationship has not gone unscathed due to catty social media users by whom they have been pummeled time and time again.

Rumors that Halle Bailey is pregnant started making the rounds months ago after her fashion sense seemed to abruptly shift as she began to opt for more baggy clothing, large coats, and roomy dresses over crop tops and skintight ensembles. Despite their prominent social media presence and fame, the couple managed to keep their journey private in the face of speculation.

That was until rapper DDG, one of the most watched users on Snapchat, made a slight blunder when he posted a video of him and Halle on vacation without scrutinizing the clip, as well as fans online would. It was really only a matter of time, considering how active he is on the app.

Detective fans have been on the lookout for the first slip-up from the rapper who posts on Snapchat every day. They were quick to slow down this one video of the couple on vacation that said it all. In the clip, Halle’s growing baby bump comes into frame for a literal millisecond, which apparently was enough for fans to close the case. Evidence also came in the form of a still from another one of DDG’s Snapchat videos. Fans captured it and zoomed in on the rapper’s shades, which housed a pregnant Halle’s silhouette in its reflection.

While some may think this undeniable evidence will force the couple to finally address the rumors, this might not be the case. Halle Bailey and DDG have always seemed happy and completely content, keeping their pregnancy just among families and friends even when it appeared glaringly obvious to the public. That being said, there is really no reason that they should feel obligated to speak on it now if they didn’t before.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, social media users are having a field day with the modified video that reveals a mere glimpse at Halle’s baby bump. Fans are reacting with congratulatory messages as well as the cliche “I told you so.” Meanwhile, we are yet to see if DDG’s online activity and social media behavior will change and if he will continue to ignore the subject that is causing a media frenzy altogether.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple, but we will save it when they decide to make it our business.