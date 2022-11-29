Dead man still on court list Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.

Fitzroy Minott, formerly of Jones Town in St Andrew, died in March of this year after he had been ailing for some time.

However, since then attorney-at-law for Minott’s estate, Cecile Griffiths Ashton, has been trying to get the matter off the court list.

The police were trying to get bail for Minott when his health started to deteriorate. However, the court reportedly took issue with the fact that the accused man had been on a gun-related charge.

Minott passed away before some of the requirements for his release were fulfilled.

Minott was accused of the November 2020 murder of cookshop operator Timel Allen, otherwise called Pookie, of Great Georges Street.

Allen was standing near his cookshop when he was pounced on by two men, one of whom is alleged to have been Minott, who shot and killed him.

Upon hearing that he was a suspect in the murder, Minott reportedly surrendered to the police that same month.

Since his death, the process to remove the dead man’s name from the court list has been ongoing.

This has resulted in Griffiths Ashton attending court for a client who is no longer alive, in an effort to have him removed from an already stacked court list.

