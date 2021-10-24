Deaths and injuries reported in Uganda explosion

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in Kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others”, the President tweeted.

“It seems to be a terrorist act,” he added, saying “we shall get the perpetrators.”

The Uganda Police chief political commissar Asan Kasingye said later on Saturday that two people were killed, Reuters reported.

The explosion occurred on Saturday.

Read More