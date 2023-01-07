DEH Christmas tree recycling locations open until end of Jan Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is reminding members of the public that its Christmas Tree Recycling Programme will be available until January 31, 2023.

To prepare your Christmas tree for delivery, DEH asks that you remove all lights, nails, wires, stands, and decorations.

The Christmas tree can then be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of this month:

Ed Bush Stadium, West BayGeorge Town Cricket FieldGeorge Town Landfill public drop-off areaSpotts DockThe entrance of Frank Sound Rd

For more information, members of the public may call 949-6696, email [email protected] or visit www.deh.gov.ky