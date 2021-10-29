Delegates participating in the 17th Annual CANQUATE Conference are wrapping up

Delegates participating in the 17th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education, CANQUATE, are wrapping up their deliberations today.

The two-day virtual event is being hosted by the National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with support from the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago.

The feature address at yesterday’s opening was delivered by Pro Vice Chancellor and Chair of the Board for Undergraduate Studies of the UWI, Vincentian Professor Justin Robinson.

Professor Robinson highlighted the importance of preserving the high quality of education that is delivered to students in the region.

This week’s CANQUATE Conference is being held with the theme: Quality Standards and the Global Higher Education Market in Response to Force Majeure