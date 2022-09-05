The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Delorne Johnson’s XI defeated Asif Hooper’s XI by 84 runs at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last Saturday in the 3rd Trial Match in preparation for the Windward Islands 50-Overs Cricket Championship to be held in Grenada later this month.
The scores: Johnson’s XI 278 off 49.5 overs (Dillon Douglas 77 off 64 balls, Jeremy Layne 53, Nigel Small 3-33, Asif Hooper 2.35, Gidron Pope 2-27), Hooper’s XI 194 off 47.4 overs (Leshawn Lewis 35 off 31 balls, Winston Samuel 30 not out, Romario Bibby 2-37, Rasheed Frederick 2-26, Ethan Gibson 2-24).
The 4th match will be played tomorrow, with the 5th and Final on Wednesday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.
Related