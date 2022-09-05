Delorne Johnson’s XI defeated Asif Hooper’s XI by 84 runs at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last Saturday in the 3rd Trial Match in preparation for the Windward Islands 50-Overs Cricket Championship to be held in Grenada later this month.

The scores: Johnson’s XI 278 off 49.5 overs (Dillon Douglas 77 off 64 balls, Jeremy Layne 53, Nigel Small 3-33, Asif Hooper 2.35, Gidron Pope 2-27), Hooper’s XI 194 off 47.4 overs (Leshawn Lewis 35 off 31 balls, Winston Samuel 30 not out, Romario Bibby 2-37, Rasheed Frederick 2-26, Ethan Gibson 2-24).

The 4th match will be played tomorrow, with the 5th and Final on Wednesday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.