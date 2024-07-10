Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper and Hance John take Soca and Ragga titles

Delroy “Fireman” Hooper retained his title as Soca Monarch King with his song Bad Company when the Soca Monarch and Ragga Soca Monarch competitions were held last evening at Carnival City Victoria Park.

Magikal took the second place with his song Fully, while KTB X Vyper took the third position with their song Side Man.

Meanwhile, Hance took the title of Ragga Soca Monarch King in last night’s competition with his song Spectacular.

The second position was taken by Bongo Prime with his song Special Invitations, while JayR The Artist with his song Fu Dat and Dymez and Da Pixel with their song Rub ah Dub tied for third place.