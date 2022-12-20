Department of Family Services coming May 2023 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The new Department of Family Services is poised to launch in May next year.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, says he is “confident” the amalgamated department will be operational in 2023.

In February, the Minister announced the Child Care Board, the Welfare Department, the National Assistance Board, and the National Disabilities Unit would be under one umbrella – the Department of Family Services.

With the promise of it rolling out within 12 months, the launch might occur a little later.

“It is our hope – provided that we can settle with the unions – that by May, we would have the launch of the Department of Family Services. I hoped to be able to finalise it by the end of March but obviously, some of these things take time,” the Minister told local media today.

Humphrey disclosed that the Ministry was finalising which jobs would be necessary in the newly merged department.

He added discussions are ongoing with social workers to decide on working hours.

“The staff in the social services sector have been extremelyh fustrated. It is not easy being a social worker in circumstances where the average ratio on the international stage for families would be one [social worker] to eight [families] or one [social worker] to ten [families]; in Barbados, it is one to 50 families.”

“For social workers, we also discussed giving them flexi days and different things, an arrangement that would make sense,” Humphrey revealed.

The Minister of People Empowerment detailed that his Ministry has made headway in deciding on a governance framework, and possible locations for community offices for the Department of Family Services.

“I am confident that we will be able to deliver on the Department of Family Services by next year. We now have a governance framework that we have settled on. We also have been able to go around, and look at the various areas where we could potentially have those Family Services Units; they could be community offices, so we have looked at 15.”

“We have been going around to determine what we need to put in to make them disable friendly, to look at the lighting, [and] to look at the security,” Humphrey noted.

NewsAmericasNow.com