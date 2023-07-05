Deputy Prime Minister Montogomery Daniel commends Taiwanese Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel has commended Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Sha Li Lan for his service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the past two years.

Ambassador Lan is expected to leave this month to take up official duties in Taiwan.

Minister Daniel said on NBC Radio this morning that St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to benefit significantly from the Government and people of Taiwan.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FAREWELL-LAN.mp3

Photo credit: Taiwan Today