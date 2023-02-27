Detective’s death after accident, a major loss to Berbice Division – Commander

Black Immigrant Daily News

The passing of Detective Corporal of Police Alden Reynolds has been described as a huge loss for the Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Police Division.

Detective Corporal Reynolds died on Friday at a city hospital following an accident on Thursday.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus on Saturday said the officer was on duty at the time the intoxicated driver lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into him and his colleague.

“It is a difficult time for us. The corporal was a very disciplined rank and up to his last he was on duty going up to Mara under the stewardship of the Deputy Commander to form a Community Policing Group there…that could not have materialised due to an errant driver and today we are mourning the loss of our loved one,” the Commander stated as he visited family members of the late Corporal Alden Reynolds.

The Commander and a team making up the Cops and Faith Committee visited relatives in both Regions Five and Six.

Forty-year-old Reynolds was on a residential bridge at Heatburn village along with a colleague when a driver lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into the duo.

Reynolds, who was stationed at Whim Police Station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, was flung into the air and was unconscious when he landed, while Sergeant Javon Thomas, 37, who is stationed at Rose Hall Police Station as the Station Sergeant was pinned under the car.

Police had stated that the driver of the car, HD 2816, is a 50-year-old taxi driver of First Street, Edinburgh village, East Bank Berbice.

According to the Police, motor car HD 2816 was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the right side rear portion of motor car PAC 4187 which was parked on the grass parapet.

Regional Detective Officer Rawl Nedd, speaking to the wife of the late detective, said he played a pivotal role in investigations which were deemed as complex, adding that no words can express what they are feeling as a unit.

His wife, Adella John, referred to Reynolds as a dedicated Police officer, saying that he was always in contact with her superiors.

The Commander and other ranks meet with the siblings of the late Corporal Alden Reynolds at their Number 42 WCB Region Five home

The Commandeer committed to assisting the family. He pointed out that the Commissioner, who already sympathised with the family, is expected to make a personal visit on Monday.The fallen cop’s eldest sister, Elscia Reynolds, said he was like a father to them.

“Although he was younger, he was like a father to all of us; loving, caring – he always stand by our side.”

Another sister, Fran Reynolds-David, overwhelmed by emotions, explained that since the passing of their father, her young brother stepped up and filled in. She added that her brother no longer being around will be very hard for her mother.

“He always look out for us, you can call on him anytime. If you need something he would never say no, he would always say he would try and get it. Can’t refer to him as a brother, he was like a father.”

The senior Reynolds passed away almost two decades ago under similar circumstances when he was standing on the road’s shoulder and an intoxicated minibus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a motorcyclist, sending the two-wheeled vehicle into the senior Reynolds.

The Corporal leaves to mourn, a wife, mother and five siblings.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Javon Thomas is said to be in a stable condition in a city hospital.Police say the driver was arrested at the scene of the accident and taken to Central Police Station where a breath alcohol test was conducted on him and give a reading of 48 and 51 micrograms. He remains in custody and is assisting with the investigation.

