Diagnostic services now available at Health Centres throughout the country

The Ministry of Health is now providing Diagnostic Services at various Health Centres throughout the country.

This is according to Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince, as he spoke about the gains made in the Healthcare sector on Radio on Sunday.

The Minister disclosed that the Ministry is preparing for the arrival of an MRI Machine by the end of this year.

Minister Prince also spoke about the recent successes in the Country’s Laboratory Services.

