Digicel launches ‘Rev Up your Christmas’ promotion

Digicel’s Christmas Promotion ‘Rev Up your Christmas’ aims to offer prizes to their customers for the next eight week.

Business to Business Marketing Manager at Digicel Caricia Taylor told NBC news that they are pushing the message, this year, that every customer is going to win something.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/REV-UP.mp3

Taylor outlined some of the prizes that persons can win in the promotion.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/REV-UP1.mp3

Photo credit: Digicel