Digicel rewards customers with more this Christmas and throughout 2023 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The holiday season is a time for being thankful, so Digicel says it has taken on an attitude of gratitude and is thanking customers by rewarding them with more from now until the end of 2023.

Digicel said through its exclusive Christmas plans, customers will get 10GB of data every month, for all of 2023, when they buy and stay on the plan.

This also goes for new customers who have bought a SIM card (with bonus [3-day] plan included) and/or those who take advantage of the Ultimate Christmas Combo to get a brand new discounted DL4 smartphone and Christmas plan, the release said.

It added that customers can look forward to more data, more minutes, more rewards, and prizes with Pick & Win in the MyDigicel app, more speed, reliability and coverage on the fastest network, and more savings and discounts on its devices and SIMs.

Jabbor Kayumov, CEO of Digicel Jamaica, said, “We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, it’s the Christmas that keeps on giving at Digicel, so we’re offering our customers the gift that keeps on giving when they sign up and stay on any of our Christmas plans.

“Every month, new and existing customers who activate a Christmas plan this holiday season will get 10GB any use data, on us, when they remain on the plan all year long. For us, it’s all about continuing to put our customers first, and thanking them for every interaction they have with us,” he said.

Customers can also win more in the MyDigicel app through Pick & Win, the new gamified way to be rewarded for any interaction with Digicel.

The company said whether it’s switching to join the Digicel family, buying a plan, or paying bills in full and on time, customers will get the chance to Pick & Win lots of cool prizes.

NewsAmericasNow.com