Digicel’s sponsorship of Reggae Marathon pivotal says Elon Parkinson Loop Jamaica

Reggae Marathon is part of what’s good about Jamaica.

That’s the expressed view of Elon Parkinson, head of communications and Government relations at Digicel, the preferred connectivity partner for this year’s staging of the internationally-acclaimed Reggae Marathon.

The event takes place on Sunday in the tourist resort of Negril, Westmoreland.

“It helps to build our tourism product, it promotes active lifestyles, it provides jobs for persons who participate in the setting up of the event, and it raises the profile of Negril which is one of our iconic tourist destinations. It brings a fair amount of income into the local economy,” said Parkinson.

“For those reasons we find our association with Reggae Marathon to be pivotal and important to its staging and that is why we continue to provide the support, now longstanding,” he added.

After being held virtually for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of participants will descend on the resort town of Negril for this weekend’s staging.

Parkinson further explains the reasons for Digicel’s continued association with the more than two-decade-old event.

“Besides promoting the health benefits of an active lifestyle, our sponsorship of the Reggae Marathon also enables that aspect of sports tourism that we have been trying to develop over the past couple of years,” he said.

Parkinson also noted that Reggae Marathon has become a staple on the international road race/marathon calendar.

“As Jamaica’s preferred internet connectivity partner, we are bringing the event into the digital age by leveraging our sophisticated LTE network to deliver real-time updates to fans and supporters from all across the globe,” he stated.

The head of communications said the Digicel staff will be actively participating in Sunday’s event.

“As a brand that supports and promotes an active lifestyle among our employees and indeed our customers, our staff members will be participating; they have formed a team headed by our CEO, Jabbor Kayumov and they will be out there on the road running with our local and international participants,” Parkinson shared.

The Reggae Marathon & Half Marathon is Jamaica’s premier international marathon event. Marathoners, sports enthusiasts as well as beginners, converge in Negril, Jamaica’s capital of casual, for a fun event characterised by good vibes and lots of Reggae music.

Enthusiastic supporters come out along the looped, internationally certified course to support participants. It is included in the world’s 10 best marathon events.

