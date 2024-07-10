Dimanche Gras Night Results

Reon “Fete King Madzaart” Primus was able to dethrone Lornette “Fire Empress” Nedd to become the 2024 Calypso Monarch at Victoria Park last night.

Primus came up against twelve calypsonians to walk away with the crown with his 2024 contribution “Contours”.

In second place was former calypso monarch Elvis “Abijah” Abbey with Dem Pirates, third place went to Robert “Patches” Knights with The Kingdom Must come down and in fourth place was Lornette “Fire Empress” Nedd with Hypocrites and Crooks.

In other results on the night SVG Player took first place in Section of the Bands.

High Voltage Mas Band took second place with Imagination Mas Band taking third and Nelson Block Mas Band taking fourth place.

Starlift Steel Orchestra retained the title of Senior Panorama Champions. Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra took second place, with Symphonix Steel Orchestra taking third and Elite Steel Orchestra took the fourth place.

Photo: CDC