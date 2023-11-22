Director of Consumers Affairs Division reminds Vincentians of their consumer rights

Efforts to advance the for consumers in St Vincent and the Grenadines are being continued by the Consumer Affairs Division.

The commitment came from Director of the Division, Clarence Harry on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk Program yesterday.

Mr. Harry reminded Vincentians of their fundamental rights as consumers, and outlined the eight rights of a consumer.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/EIGHT-FUNDAMENTAL-RIGHTS.mp3

 

And, Mr. Harry said although consumers have rights, they must also be responsible.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/RESPONSIBLE-CONSUMERS.mp3

Photo credit: Millesbury

 