Director of Forestry urges Vincentians to be cautious of Lahars

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is appealing to Vincentians to continue exercising caution as there can be possible Lahars as the rainy season continues.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Providence said following last year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano there is still significant Ash buildup in some areas and when heavy rainfall occurs these materials are washed off the volcano slopes and come down as Lahars.

Mr. Providence said the Forestry Service is also implementing a number of projects which can assist in the management of Lahars when they occur. He is however cautioning members of the public to stay alert with the weather bulletins and guidelines form the authorities.

