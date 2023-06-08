Director of NEMO advises Vincentians to be prepared for flooding and landslides

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Director of NEMO advises Vincentians to be prepared for flooding and landslides
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Flooding and Landslides are the most prevalent issues to affect Vincentians during the hurricane season and Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes has urged Vincentians to be prepared for instances of these events happening.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk, Forbes shared some measures to prevent against landslides.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/LANDSLIDES.wav

 

Forbes also encouraged persons leave early and not wait for a state of flooding to evacuate.

 

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FLOODING.wav

Photo credit: Loop Caribbean News

 