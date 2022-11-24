Director of NIS discusses the issue of pension reform

The issue of pension reform was discussed at a media consultation hosted by the National Insurance Services yesterday.

Making a Presentation on the Public Service and the NIS Director of the National Insurance Services Stewart Haynes discussed the structure of the current pension system.

Mr. Haynes said there is no harmonization between the NIS and the Civil Service Pension System hence they both face long term sustainability challenges.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/HAYNES-PENSION-REFORM.mp3

Mr. Haynes said it is important to understand the features of both systems to make the necessary changes to ensure they’re well sustained to deliver their services.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/STEWART-REFORM.mp3