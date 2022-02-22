Discussions with investors in Dubai deemed promising – NBC SVG

Discussions with investors in Dubai deemed promising – NBC SVG
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says discussions held with potential Investors in Dubai have been very promising.

Speaking on radio yesterday, the Prime Minister said discussions were held with various groups of Investors.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the state today, after taking part in the National Day celebrations, hosted by  St. Vincent and the Grenadines, at the ongoing International Expo in Dubai.

Several local entertainers were featured during the celebrations, which were held on Monday February 14th.