Distribution of ATM Cards for Volcano Emergency Programme gets underway

The distribution of ATM cards to families affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano is now well underway, with over three thousand cards alreadydistributed to heads of households under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme.

The programme is being funded by the World Bank, following negotiations by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, to the tune of 12 million EC dollars.

According to the Agency for Public Information, API, as of July 1, 2022, Families will start receiving payments through to December 2022.

Approximately four thousand families are expected to benefit from the income support. They will receive from 300-600 dollars depending on the size of the family.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said other names that are added after the July 1 deadline, would get 2 payments on August the first, so they would not miss their aggregate of six payments.

Card distributions have taken place in Georgetown, Coulls Hill, Troumaca, Spring Village and other communities affected by the eruptions of La Soufriere.

The Prime Minister also announced that, the team from the Ministry of National Mobilisation was scheduled to be in Bequia yesterday, at the Bequia Revenue Office Conference Room, to begin the process of registering persons under the Covid19 payment programme.

Under this CDB funded programme, over 7-hundred families in the green zone will receive support.

The Prime Minister said the numbers might get to 1 thousand families.