Distribution of Urea Fertilizer commences

The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a ceremony to signal the start of the distribution of the Urea Fertilizer which arrived here from Venezuela recently.

The Distribution Ceremony was held at the La Croix Palletization Centre, with addresses from several officials, including Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar.

The Minister thanked Venezuela for the fertilizer and indicated that they will be stored at various locations throughout the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/UREA-SABBY.mp3

Meanwhile … Venezuela’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Perez said his country is committed to providing assistance to Farmers in SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/UREA-PEREZ.mp3

The forty-thousand sacks of urea fertilizer arrived here earlier this month, as a gift from the Government and People of Venezuela.