DJ Akademiks Roast Freddie Gibbs Over Fight With Jim Jones

DJ Akademiks amped up his trolling of Freddie Gibbs amid alleged fight with Jim Jones.

The podcaster wasn’t going to miss a moment when it comes to his ongoing feud with Freddie Gibbs. And he certainly wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to taunt him after rumors started circulating that veteran rapper Jim Jones had allegedly beaten up the “Crime Pays” rapper.

DJ Akademiks took to social media to lay into the rapper after the news began sharing. It’s been rumored that Jim Jones and his entourage laid into Gibbs at a fancy restaurant in Miami.

Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones were reportedly at a steakhouse called Prime 112 last night, December 14, when they got into an argument. Some believe it had something to do with Gibbs’ subtle shots toward Jim Jones over the years.

Of course, as more videos of the incident pop up, AK is in his glee, throwing all his support behind Jim Jones. It’s definitely given him some more ammunition in this beef. Recently the blogger exposed Gibbs’ familial connections, including the fact that he had a district attorney in his family.

“WTF…. ME AND HIM WAS SUPPOSE TO HAVE A BOXING MATCH… HE ALREADY CAUGHT A CASE OF DA BEATS??? WTFFFFFFF,” he first tweeted.

Later on, DJ Akademiks went in on Gibss again on social media, saying, “Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones.”

Then he added, “@FreddieGibbs ARE YOU OK??”

Akademiks wasn’t done there either as he shared a video of the alleged beatdown and posted, “I hope FEDERICK GIBBS is ok… he been sneak dissing Jim jones and others for years. Pray for Jim Jones… FEDERICK definitely putting a case on him.”

Meanwhile, The Shade Room reposted an Instagram post from a fresh-looking Gibbs in which he said he’s fine. All he says in the short clip is, “C’mon baby. It’s me. The rabbit.”

Check out some of Akademiks’ tweets below.