DJ Mac Says Teejay’s Real Beef Is With Romeich Major, Blames Greed For ‘Drift’ Feud

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
DJ Mac Says Teejay’s Real Beef Is With Romeich Major, Blames Greed For ‘Drift’ Feud
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Dancehall producer DJ Mac says Teejay’s real beef is with his former manager Romeich Major and blames greed for his feud with the Mobay singjay over their