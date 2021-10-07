Do You Need A Vaccine To Travel To The Caribbean?

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Sept. 23, 2021: The Caribbean islands are among the most popular travel destinations in the world. Tourists from around the world flock to areas such as Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, and more.

Considering the impact of the global pandemic on world travel, tourists have been itching to get away for a dream vacation in 2021.

Aside from the usual travelling tips to Caribbean islands, which can help you save money and avoid unnecessary hassles, vaccinations are a new consideration that travellers must take into account.

Many islands in the Caribbean are now requiring proof of vaccination to gain entry, while others demand that unvaccinated travellers quarantine for a set period before they can go on with their vacation.

Caribbean Travel and COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every tourist destination on the planet, with the Caribbean being no exception. While there are some islands that do not have any problem with unvaccinated travellers, others are taking measures to ensure only vaccinated people enter their borders.

Barbados, St. Lucia, and the British Virgin Islands are among the islands in the Caribbean that require unvaccinated travellers to quarantine for several days on their arrival. That means a person or family would have to add quarantine time into their vacation, which can drastically reduce the time you can enjoy the beach or explore the Caribbean islands.

There are a total of seven other islands that now have policies that every traveller must show proof of vaccination on arrival. These islands include:

AnguillaCayman IslandsGrenadaSt. BartsSt. Kitts and NevisTrinidad and TobagoTurks and Caicos

There are other islands that do not have a vaccination requirement, but unvaccinated individuals may find their travel options are beginning to look limited or unappealing.

Why Require Vaccines?

Caribbean islands are taking various factors into account when making a decision regarding vaccine requirements. One criteria is protecting the locals who live and work on the islands, as they are often interacting with travelers daily at hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, beaches, and other tourist spots.

There is also a school of thought that suggests areas that put in vaccination requirements for travel can encourage more people to visit them in 2021. People who want to remain safe from COVID-19 while traveling may be more likely to book a stay at St. Barts or St. Kitts and Nevis if they know a vaccine requirement is in place.

How to Ensure a Smooth Trip to the Caribbean

Anyone who has not taken a COVID-19 vaccine and wishes to visit the Caribbean has two options: they can either choose an island that does not have any vaccine requirements, or they can get a COVID-19 vaccine before their trip.

There are various COVID-19 vaccines available around the world, with many first world nations allowing people to make appointments or walk in for their shots on the same day.

Most vaccines take two to three weeks to provide a proper immune response, which means travellers may want to schedule their shot in advance of their scheduled departure dates.

Beyond ensuring you are vaccinated or picking an island with loose COVID-19 policies, there are other steps you can take to enjoy your upcoming vacation to the Caribbean.

Saving Money on Your Caribbean Holiday

Travelling to the Caribbean in 2021 presents many unique opportunities. Most resorts and beachfront destinations are not as busy, compared to pre-2020 bookings.

Such circumstances mean that most islands have plenty of appealing deals throughout the year, saving you money on hotel and resort stays. Most resorts offer incredible packages with ample amenities, ensuring you can experience complete luxury without overpaying.

Another tip to save money on your upcoming Caribbean vacation is to pre-book activities in the area. If you are planning to enjoy water sports, attend popular shows or events, or book massages or spa sessions, booking in advance can save you a lot of money.

Such methods ensure you are not compromising on your experience, but that each activity is less impactful on your wallet.

Fly Safely and Comfortably

When flying in 2021, safety and comfort are the most important factors for many families. If you have been saving money for a vacation over the past 18 months, traveling in style may be on your mind.

Chartering a private plane for your trip to the Caribbean may be the ideal way for you to enjoy a family vacation in total privacy. Rather than dealing with the messiness of international airports, and avoiding possible exposure to COVID-19, you can travel to the nearest airport that accommodates private jets, board your private plane, and then fly to the Caribbean in the lap of luxury.

Even though many people assume that renting a private jet is extremely expensive, there are times when it makes financial sense. If you are traveling as a large family, buying six or seven first class tickets is very expensive. A private jet rental may even cost you less, while delivering an infinitely better experience.

Plan Ahead of Time to Avoid Last Minute Chaos

Many travellers make the mistake of not checking destination vaccine requirements in advance of their trip.

Imagine getting ready for your flight, experiencing the journey, arriving at a Caribbean island, and then discovering you cannot get through customs without proof of vaccination or a mandatory quarantine!

Do not put yourself through such hassle. Ensure you have the vaccine paperwork in order before your trip, or double check that you are only visiting Caribbean islands that place little to no restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.

NewsAmericasNow.com