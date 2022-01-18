Doja Cat Creates History As ‘Planet Her’ Now Spent 6 Months In Top 10 On The Charts

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Doja Cat Creates History As ‘Planet Her’ Now Spent 6 Months In Top 10 On The Charts
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Doja Cat continues to dominate the charts with Planet Her. Doja Cat owns The Billboard 200 chart with her album Planet Her, earning her the title of being