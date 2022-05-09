Doja Cat Embarrasses Jack Harlow On Instagram Live

Jack Harlow might be a hit among the ladies now but Doja Cat wasn’t feeling his love confession.

Even the biggest celebs get turned down. That’s what it looks like happened to Jack Harlow after he boldly professed his love for the sultry songstress Doja Cat during a recent Instagram Live.

On May 4, the “Nail Tech” rapper tried to up his game when he took a shot at the “Planet Her” star during their brief meeting on IG live. As the conversation came to a close, Doja declared that her wig was coming up, and so she “gotta go.”

Doja Cat didn’t seem the least bit interested in his declaration of feelings for her as she added, “Ahh, thanks for this,” to which Jack Harlow added with rosy eyes, “Love you.” That didn’t stop him from continuing with his impromptu confession of love as well. After she had signed off, he said, “Oh man, I’ve had a crush on her.”

Jack Harlow seems to be in high spirits, especially with the impending release of his latest and highly anticipated album Come Home The Kids Miss You, expected on May 6. Just a few days ago, on May 3, he teased an unreleased record that shared about another woman that he seemed to fancy. This one was aimed at DaBaby’s “Levitating” pop star collaborator Dua Lipa.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature/I check the web, they out here chewin’ me up/F*ck it,” he can be heard rapping in the teaser which he shared on Instagram with a short video.

It may be a bit of marketing on his end to generate a buzz since February this year. He also confessed his feelings for City Girls member Yung Miami during a Q&A with fans on his IG Stories.

