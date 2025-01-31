World News
Donald Trump’s threat to slap steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico fuels concern
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- The leaders of Canada and Mexico say they are ready to respond to possible steep tariffs from the United States.
- US President Donald Trump has said he plans to follow through on his threat to impose 25-percent tariffs on both countries, spurring fears of a trade war.
Related News
15 January 2025
How will Trump approach — and possibly transform
06 January 2025
Canada’s Trudeau steps down as Liberal Party leader amid pressure
22 January 2025
New US administration pledge ‘ironclad’ commitment to Philippines’ security
03 January 2025