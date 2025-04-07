Dorsetshire Hill Resident Accused of Stealing Thousands from Lotteries Authority 

A One News SVG image of the Headquarters of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

By Admin. Updated 5:20 p.m., Monday, April 7, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) arrested and charged Mary Ann Nero, a 33-year-old resident of Dorsetshire Hill/Sandy Bay, with the offence of theft on April 4, 2025

According to investigations, the accused allegedly stole twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and fifteen dollars ($27,915.00) Eastern Caribbean Currency (ECC) in cash, the property of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

Get rid of vaginal odors with this best selling product from FitnBless. Click the image to find out more.

The offence was reportedly committed in Arnos Vale between 6:00 a.m. on March 1, 2025, and 4:00 p.m. on March 25, 2025.

Nero appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on April 7, 2025, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty to the offence. She was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned to December 1, 2025, for trial.