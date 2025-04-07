Sandals SVG is Best New Hotel for 2025 by Afar  NDP’s PRO Says Party Ready for All-Leeward Political Debates with ULP  Baystones Announces Competition for Upcoming Soca Artistes  Senator John hosts dinner to honour 10 community leaders in North Windward  Inmates Equipped with Chess Skills as a Crime-Fighting Measure  SVG Takes Bold Steps in Biodiversity Conservation 
Local News

Dorsetshire Hill Resident Accused of Stealing Thousands from Lotteries Authority 

07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
A One News SVG image of the Headquarters of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

By Admin. Updated 5:20 p.m., Monday, April 7, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) arrested and charged Mary Ann Nero, a 33-year-old resident of Dorsetshire Hill/Sandy Bay, with the offence of theft on April 4, 2025

According to investigations, the accused allegedly stole twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and fifteen dollars ($27,915.00) Eastern Caribbean Currency (ECC) in cash, the property of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

The offence was reportedly committed in Arnos Vale between 6:00 a.m. on March 1, 2025, and 4:00 p.m. on March 25, 2025.

Nero appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on April 7, 2025, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty to the offence. She was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned to December 1, 2025, for trial.

 

