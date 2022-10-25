Dove, Nexxus and other dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Unilever has recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemm? aerosol dry shampoos because of the potential presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

The affected products were produced prior to October 2021 and were distributed at retailers nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement Friday.

They include products such as Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist and Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer, according to the recall notice.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products, the FDA said.

Unilever did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Procter & Gamble



(PG) recalled more than 30 aerosol spray haircare products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, warning that the products could contain benzene. P&G also last year issued a similar recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could also contain benzene.

And cosmetics company L’Or?al, along with multiple other parties, is being sued over claims that its chemical hair straightening products put women at an increased risk of uterine cancer.