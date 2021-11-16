Dozens of young Vincentians to become trained Tour Guides

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund will be training a number of young Vincentians who will serve as Tour Guides when the restoration program of the Cumberland Trail in North Leeward is completed.

Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell tells NBC News that the Restoration project is being implemented at a cost of 100-thousand U.S dollars.

She said consultations have been held with residents of Spring Village about the livelihood opportunities that will come with the restoration of the trail.

Miss Mitchell said a Community Liaison Officer has been appointed in Spring Village to ensure that all information relating to their work on the trail is readily available.