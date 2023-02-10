Dr. Jose Davy highlights the risks of contracting HIV/AIDS

The risks of contracting HIV/AIDS were highlighted by Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jose Davy of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment on Friday.

Dr. Davy who was speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face Programme to promote the Ministry’s Valentine’s Day activities, said practicing safe sex is important in reducing the risk of contracting HIV.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/DAVY-RISKS.mp3

The Ministry’s activities leading up to Valentine’s Day are geared at sensitizing the public about safe sexual practices and are being observed under the theme “Glove up, before you love up”.