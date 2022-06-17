Drake Delivers Surprised Album ‘Honestly Nevermind’ Feat. 21 Savage – Listen

Drake drops surprised album, Honestly Nevermind.

The OVO Sound rapper stunned fans on Thursday afternoon when he abruptly announced the release date of his upcoming seventh album Honestly Nevermind. The project packs 14 tracks with only one guest feature from 21 Savage on the track “Jimmy Cooks.” Drizzy, Oliver El-Khatib, Noah “40” Shebib, Black Coffee, and Noel Cadastre are the executive producers of the album.

Drake is known for his mysterious release teasers when it comes to singles, but this album drop date comes as a surprise for many fans.

On Thursday afternoon, the rapper disclosed that the release of his seventh studio album was being released within 24 hours. Drake’s announcement is curiously made on the same day as Beyoncé, who announced on June 16 that her seventh album called ‘Renaissance’ is dropping on July 29.

Drake shared the official cover art for the album and said it would be dropping on Thursday night.

This album follows Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which was released on September 3, 2021, amid much flare and controversy at the height of Kanye West’s beef with him.

The rapper has not released any other detail about the album, such as how tracks there are, if there are any features, and what fans can expect. Despite the suspense, the title of the project does hint at the tone of what fans can expect.

Drake shared details of the album on the premiere episode of his radio show Table For One on SiriusXM show at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday night. In the meantime, Drake stans reacted to the news on Twitter.

Honestly Nevermind artwork

“Drake is dropping tonight? Prepare to be sick of me!!! just mute me for now because I’m gonna tweet every song,” one fan wrote.

“Drake really dropping tn summer yup summer officially started,” another said while another added, “We getting Drake & Beyoncé this summer ? We won.”

Some of the BeyHive fans also reacted to the news. “Not the hive beefing w Drake stans…just let them be, he have other sht to focus rn,” one person said.

“Drake is the perfect example that men can’t ever let you have your moment. imma still listen tho,” a BeyHive Stan said.