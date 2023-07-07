Drake Fires Back At Childish Gambino At ‘IAAB’ Tour, Calls ‘This Is America’ Overrated

Drake responded to Childish Gambino’s 2018 diss during the opening night of his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage in Chicago.

Drake’s concert was punctuated by a life-size hologram of him, flying sperms, as well as a younger lookalike of the rapper. It seems that the rapper had something to get off his chest as he had quotes from critics, including one from Gambino, play on the monitor around the stage as he performed his song aptly titled “Headlines.”

Back in April, Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, Jr., is an award-winning singer/director and producer, revealed that the song initially was about dissing Drake as a Canadian rapper in the American mainstream industry.

“The idea for the song started as a joke,” he said. “To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ [the lyric] – that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this sh*t sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

Well, it seems that Drake is not a fan of the song, which he called “overrated” and “over-awarded.”

“The overrated and over-awarded hit song This is America was originally a Drake diss record,” ran across the monitor while other words like “nice guy misogyny”, “Drake mocked…”, and other quotes blared across monitors that lined the top and bottom of the screen.

The quotes seemed to come from reactions by people online against Drake and Gambino’s claims he made a diss song for the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

Drake had not initially replied to Gambino’s comments, but his fans had defended the rapper, especially during a time when many Americans showed him crazy love, as an outsider.

Drake has always strived for acceptance by the American industry after being criticized by many in the game for not being black enough or being an American.

Still, the rapper has continued to silence his critics with music that fans love. He also revealed at last night’s concert that he’ll be releasing new music soon that fans are going to love because it’s the ‘old Drake’ type of music.