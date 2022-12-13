Drake Gets Elaborate Diamond Necklace To Commemorate 42 Engagements

Drake makes a statement with his latest custom necklace.

The Certified Lover Boy is hinting to the world how many times he has chosen a diamond ring over the course of his career as he debuts a new custom necklace with 42 diamonds which were taken from 42 engagements that never took place.

In a video shared on Tuesday, the artist reveals a collaboration with Alex Moss – a custom diamond chain that falls in the center like a string.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” jewelry designer Alex Moss described the chain in a video showing it off.

The chain has “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds,” and was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection. This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” the jewelry maker said.

Drake’s chain has piqued the personality of many who wondered who all the 42 women were. He has been romantically linked to Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, and Julia Fox, just to name a few.

Drake / Alex Moss / Instagram

Drake also has his son Adonis with French artist and former pornstar Sophie Brussaux.

Now, Drake is well-known for his fancy jewelry, but the storytelling for “Previous Engagements” has taken the case. Among Drake’s extravagant pieces are his many decorated chains and pendants, particularly featuring the owl, which is the signature sign for his OVO label.

Meanwhile, fans online reacted to the ‘Her Loss’ rapper’s latest chain.

“That’s because he’s still waiting on Kiki to fall in love with him,” one fan wrote.

“42 times!?!? And you all have the audacity to talk about JLo collecting rings!?” another person wrote.

“42 times, every time he got head he wanted to propose,” another said.